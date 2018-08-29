Save £20 on full Amazon Prime membership - offer ends tomorrow!

Amazon is broadcasting the US Open tennis tournament in the UK exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and you can ensure you don't miss a moment by getting a yearly Prime subscription. What's more, you can nab one at a discount.

Amazon Prime membership has been discounted by a whopping £20, from £79 to £59 for a whole year's membership. New customers can sign up at the lower price until tomorrow, 30 August - so don't miss out!

You can also still get several discounts on Amazon products and more in Amazon UK's Bank Holiday deals, including an Amazon Echo Dot for £34.99, Amazon Echo for £69.99 and Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for just £34.99 also.

Amazon Prime offers much more than just Prime Video streaming. You also get next-day, even same-day delivery on many thousands of items, plus early access to Lightning Deals across the online store.

Unlimited photo storage in the cloud is another benefit, as is access to thousands of eBooks to read on smartphones, tablets or Kindle devices.

And gamers also get access to Twitch Prime to watch their favourite streams without adverts - even get free games each month.

You can find out more about Amazon Prime membership here: Here's why you should get Amazon Prime today.