Save £20 on an Amazon Prime subscription this weekend

Amazon Prime UK membership has been discounted by £20 but hurry - you'll need to have signed up by the end of Tuesday (16 July) to take advantage.

The saving from £79 to £59 is for a whole year's membership paid in one instalment - but it's also possible to subscribe to Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month should you prefer.

You can also still get several discounts on Amazon products and more in Amazon UK's pre-Prime Day deals, including an Amazon Echo Dot for £24.99 and Amazon Echo for £59.99. There will be plenty more deals over the coming days - especially on 15-16 July - Prime Day deals kick off at midnight on 15 July.

Amazon Prime offers much more than just free next-day delivery - even same-day delivery in certain areas with Amazon Prime Now - on thousands of items, plus early access to Lightning Deals across the online store. And, of course, you also get access to Amazon's Prime Video service, too in addition to unlimited photo storage in the cloud and access to thousands of eBooks to read on smartphones, tablets or Kindle devices.

Gamers also get access to Twitch Prime to watch their favourite streams without adverts - there are also free games available each month.

You can find out more about Amazon Prime membership here: Here's why you should get Amazon Prime today.

