Amazon might launch a paid music-streaming service that works with Echo

Apple Music and Spotify might soon face heavy competition from Amazon.

According to CNBC, Amazon will announce a standalone music-streaming service. It'll launch this summer or autumn, offering up a catalogue of songs for $9.99 a month. Amazon, which already offers a music service to Prime subscribers, is apparently still inking deals with labels. But the idea is - with this new service - people might find Amazon's Echo speaker more appealing.

Echo is loaded with a voice assistant called Alexa and can do things like search the web, place Amazon.com orders, and play tunes from a limited pool for Prime subscribers. By launching a standalone streaming service that not only works with Echo but also has a richer catalogue, Amazon might be able to grow the Echo's customer base and increase interactions with the speaker.

The New York Post also claimed earlier this year that Amazon was working on an entirely new music-streaming service. Amazon reportedly held meetings to discuss licensing music for a subscription music service that would rival Spotify and Apple Music. Again, that rumoured service was thought to be different from Amazon Music, which offers roughly 1 million songs to customers as part of a $99-per-year Prime subscription.

Steve Boom, Amazon’s vice president of digital music, was apparently helming plans for the all-new service. Keep in mind that Amazon would be making a late entry into this space. Spotify already boasts more than 30 million songs, and Apple launched its service last year with a massive marketing campaign.

It'll therefore be interesting to see if Amazon's yet-to-be-named music service manages to carve out a spot for itself.