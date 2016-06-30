Amazon Fresh now available in extra areas, get your groceries same day

Amazon launched Amazon Fresh, its online groceries shopping service, in London at the beginning of June. However, only Amazon Prime members within the initial 69 central and east London postcodes could order fresh food and supplies.

That has now expanded and Amazon Prime members in an additional 59 London postcodes can now get their weekly shop from the retailer too. You can see the full list of current postcodes at the bottom of this piece.

There are over 130,000 products on offer, so the service is thought to rival the big, high street supermarkets directly.

Amazon partnered with supermarket chain Morrisons, plus food and drink producers including Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Danone and Warburtons for the vast majority of the items on offer. It also offers local produces from independent shops and markets, including some small businesses in Borough Market.

Prices, says Amazon, are set to match the big supermarkets in the UK.

There is an additional fee of £6.99 a month for Amazon Fresh, on top of the existing Amazon Prime subscription at £79 a year. However, this includes unlimited Amazon Fresh deliveries seven days a week for orders over £40.

One-hour delivery slots are available from 7am to 11pm every day of the week, including Sundays. Same-day delivery is also possible if an order is placed by 1pm. Same-day orders will be delivered after 5pm.

Amazon Fresh runs parallel to Amazon Pantry, which is a nationwide service. At present, only London is covered by the new service.

You can find out more and order your first shop at amazon.co.uk/fresh.

The current list of postcodes covered by Amazon Fresh are: