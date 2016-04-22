Only Amazon Prime members can buy GTA 5, FIFA 16 and other big games from Amazon

There's little doubt that Amazon Prime membership is great value for money, but it has always offered additional benefits rather than take away features for regular members. Until now.

It has been spotted that Grand Theft Auto 5, FIFA 16, Minecraft and many other big name games can now only be purchased from Amazon directly by Amazon Prime members.

Non-Prime members are faced with the message on Amazon.co.uk that specific titles are "exclusively for Prime members" in the checkout box on the right of the listing.

Previously, non-Prime members could still buy their games from Amazon, they just had to wait a little longer for shipping or pay extra.

Now they cannot buy the games from the online retailer itself, without signing up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.

Amazon does offer other alternatives, through third-party sellers who can charge additional postage, but this must be seen as a massive push at the gaming market - targeting them for Prime membership.

Eurogamer has found and listed other games affected, including Far Cry Primal, Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Elder Scrolls Online and Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

Amazon Prime membership costs £79 a year and includes unlimited access to Amazon Prime Instant Video, Amazon Music livestreams, free next-day delivery, unlimited Amazon Cloud storage for photos and access to the Kindle Owners Lending Library.

Amazon in the US recently also launched a monthly payment option for its version of the service.