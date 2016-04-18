Monthly Amazon Prime subscription now available in US, coming to UK?

Amazon has finally added a separate payment option for its Prime membership other than having to pay for the whole shebang in one yearly lump. In the US, subscribers can now choose to pay monthly for the service too.

Hopefully, a similar scheme will also be introduced to the UK.

US Amazon Prime members can now opt to pay $10.99 a month for the service. Previously, the only choice was to pay $100 annually.

Naturally, paying monthly will be more than $32 a year extra, but it enables members to spread the cost. What's more, they can cancel at any time, so aren't committed to a 12-month contract.

You can cancel at any time with the annual subscription, but you will still have paid for the entire year up front.

Prime membership in the UK costs £79 with no monthly option currently.

Also added in the US is the ability to pay for Prime Video separately, if you don't want the other benefits of Amazon Prime. For $8.99 a month, US subscribers get access to unlimited movies and TV shows on the service, including Ultra HD video with HDR.

The UK has always offered a separate Prime Video subscription option, at £5.99 a month.

As well as Amazon Prime Video, full Amazon Prime membership includes free shipping, unlimited music streaming, free eBooks to "borrow", early access to Lightning deals, free same-day delivery in eligible areas.

In the UK, you also get unlimited photo storage.