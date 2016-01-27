Amazon Prime Music continues assault on Apple Music with ad-free radio stations and lyrics

Although Amazon's streaming music service is playing catch-up in the amount of content it offers in comparison with rivals, it has added a couple of new features for UK Prime members that might make them think twice about continuing with their Apple Music accounts.

Prime Stations is a large collection of ad-free internet radio stations that play through available digital tracks around certain themes. There are hundreds available, including 80s Pop, 90s Indie, Easy Listening, Instrumental Jazz and many that are based on individual artists.

Unlike playlists, they continue indefinitely, queuing track after track for a continuous stream.

They will also adapt to your tastes over time, as you can give a thumbs up or thumbs down to songs. This gives the Amazon Music apps better understanding of the type of music you like.

In addition to Prime Stations, X-Ray Lyrics has been added to the service. Appearing on the apps for Kindle, Fire TV, iOS and Android devices, song lyrics will now appear under the cover art as you play a track.

Amazon Prime Music is an included service with an annual Prime membership. For £79 a year you also get free one-day delivery on millions of items available on Amazon.co.uk, access to the vast library of streamed movies and television shows on Prime Video, unlimited cloud photo storage, Kindle owners lending library and more.