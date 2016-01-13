Amazon Prime members get a new perk: 20 per cent off all video game releases

Amazon Prime got a little more enticing today - especially for gamers.

The Amazon-offered subscription service has just announced that paid Prime members in the US will now get a 20 per cent discount on all pre-orders and new game releases. A new release is described as the first two weeks after a game's launch, but this perk is only valid on physical copies, including special editions. It's not valid for digital copies and console bundles.

You won't see the discount until checkout, when the 20 per cent will be automatically deducted from the list price. If the game is already on sale, the discount won't apply. You can learn all you need to know about this new Amazon Prime benefit from Amazon's FAQ page. It's a permanent new benefit and seems to rival Best Buy's similar Gamers Club Unlocked program.

Amazon Prime costs $99.99 a year, while the Gamers Club, which also offers 20 per cent on new releases, costs $30 for a two-year subscription. But don't forget that Prime also comes with free two-day shipping for eligible purchases on Amazon.com, unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Instant Video, and other perks. Read about Prime from here.

So, yeah, if you're a Prime member in the States, it's certainly worth taking advantage of this new perk. If you're not, but you play video games like it's nobody's business, you might want to consider going Prime.

UK Prime members do not have this perk yet, but like all Amazon Prime incentives, they seem to launch in the US first and eventually make their way across the pond. Fingers crossed.