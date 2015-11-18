Amazon adds two-step verification: Here's how to enable it

Amazon.com just got a lot safer to use, thanks to a new login feature.

Everyone knows by now that you can never be too safe when it comes to using the internet. We're told to use multiple, complex passwords across all our accounts, for instance. Or, better yet, we're supposed to enable two-step verification wherever possible. Safety measures like that make it harder for hackers to gain access to your private information and steal your identity.

Apple's iCloud, Snapchat, Evernote, and practically every other website or app you can think of have long offered safety measures like two-step verification. And now Amazon has joined the crowd. The online retailer hasn't made an official announcement, but as of today, you can go into your account settings and enable it. Keep reading find out more about two-step and how to enable it.

Two-step verification adds a second step to the basic login process (when you enter in your username and password to sign in). Your password is considered a single factor of verification. Adding a second factor will make your account a bit more secure or harder to hack.

So, with a second factor added, you'll have to enter two types of credentials in order to access an online account. That second factor can be your fingerprint, a phone, or a number of other things. If it's a phone, you'll get a SMS code sent to your phone. You'll need that code to sign in.

Keep in mind two-step verification is also called two-step authentication.

This is what Amazon had to say about its two-step verification feature:

"When you enable Two-Step Verification, you will need your mobile phone as well as your password to sign in to your account. After entering your password, you'll need to provide a security code which will come from your phone (either through SMS or an authenticator app). This means that no one can access your account if your password alone is compromised."

Go to Amazon.com

Sign into your account

Go to "Your Account" from the drop-down menu under your name

Select "Change Account Settings"

You might be asked to sign in again at this point

Click "Edit" on Advanced Account Settings

Click "Get Started" on Two-Step Verfication

Once again, you might be asked to sign in

You can then enter your phone number to receive a verification code

Your phone should be available whenever you sign in to your Amazon account and must be able to receive SMS messages.

Alternatively, rather than having a code texted to you every time you sign in, you could use a two-step authentication app, such as Authy or Google's Authenticator app. This option is especially handy for when you don't have access to cell service. The app on your phone will still generate a code that you can enter at sign in the same way as with texted codes.

