Amazon UK now offers same-day delivery to Prime customers in London

Just in time for the Christmas shopping season, Amazon has bulked up its Prime subscription service in the UK.

It now offers free same-day delivery. You of course have to pay the company's £79 annual membership to get the perk. Also, in order for your items to qualify for same-day delivery, they must be bought by noon. You also have to live within M25, as the coverage zone includes Greater London and parts of Hertfordshire and Berkshire (AL, HP, and SL postcodes).



If you have all those boxes ticked, then you'll be set to get your packages shipped to your doorstep between 6 pm and 10 pm that night. However, not all goods or products or items available through Amazon are Prime-eligible or even same-day shipping eligible. As of right now, the company offers 1 million "Same Day" products. You'll have to browse to see what that includes.

Same-day delivery is different from Prime Now, a one-hour delivery service also offered to Prime customers at the extra cost of £6.99. It promises to deliver items to you within an hour of you checking out. Members can choose delivery to selected London and Birmingham postcodes. There's even a two-hour delivery window option between 8 am and midnight the same day.

So, between Prime Now and Same Day, you won't have to leave the house at all this winter to get your last-minute shopping done. But if you don't want to be a Prime customer, you can still get access to fast shipping; same-day delivery is available to non-Prime customers for £9.99 per order.