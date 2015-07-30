Top Gear's hosts are back - but for new car show with Amazon Prime

The popular trio from Top Gear are reuniting for a new car show.

Amazon has announced that it signed up Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May for a show that will go into production shortly and will be exclusively available through Amazon's Prime service. It will be produced by Andy Wilman, who is the former executive producer of Top Gear as well as an old friend of Clarkson.

It's been rumoured that the hosts of the hit motoring series were in negotiations with other broadcasters after Clarkson was recently dropped from the BBC following a “fracas” that left one of the show’s producers (Oisin Tymon) in hospital. Hammond, May, and Wilman subsquently announced they would not return without him.

The hosts are now commited for three years to the new Amazon show, which is scheduled to premiere this autumn. Although Amazon hasn't disclosed any financial details (other than telling the London Evening Standard that it made a "significant investment"), Financial Times has said Amazon forked over $250 million for the deal.

Amazon secured the global broadcasting rights as part of the deal as well, so that means it will likely not only appear on Prime Instant Video but also other channels throughout the US, UK, and other markets. Amazon told the Wall Street Journal that customers wanted to see the team back, and it is excited to make that happen.

In a press release about the upcoming series, Clarkson said the following: "I feel like I’ve climbed out of a bi-plane and into a spaceship," with Hammond adding: "Amazon? Oh yes. I have already been there. I got bitten by a bullet ant."

May also commented: "We have become part of the new age of smart TV. Ironic, isn’t it?"