Amazon's press-to-buy Dash buttons are now available for you to stick on things

Amazon really wants to make it easier for you to buy stuff from Amazon.com, so it's finally opening up availability for the new Dash buttons.

In April, Amazon unveiled a button that you can attach anywhere and press once in order to order something specific. Called Dash Button, it features a reusable adhesive as well as a hook, so you can place it on a wall, table, appliance, etc.

The idea is that when you're running low on a product, such as coffee, you simply press the Dash Button near your coffee maker, then an order gets placed through Amazon, and Amazon will quickly deliver the coffee to your house. Now, roughly four months after unveiling them, Amazon is making Dash buttons available to Prime members.

Technically, they have been available to Prime members via invitation. But, as of now, they're available to be purchased by all Prime members on the cheap. We can see that this limited release is currently live in Amazon's US store, but we can't seem to find them through the UK store. We've contacted Amazon for more details.

The Dash Button is an expansion of the Dash remote that Amazon launched last year in a limited beta. The remote had a scanner, allowing you to walk around your house and then speak into the mic or scan a product barcode to place an order. With Dash Buttons, Amazon is allowing customers to skip the scanner and mic for a button.

Each button orders a specific item, such as Olay body wash or Tide detergent, and Amazon recommended placing one near the actual item it's programmed to order. At launch, Amazon is offering about 18 buttons, including ones for baby food, coffee, paper towels, etc. We can see ones for Bounty paper towels and Glad bags, for instance.

Every button is priced inexpensively at $4.99 each and works with the Amazon shopping app for iOS and Android.