Amazon's Fresh service might soon start delivering groceries in the UK

Amazon operates a fancy grocery delivery service in the US called Amazon Fresh, and according to two new reports, it's about to expand to the UK.

AmazonFresh has been live in a some US cities for a couple of years now, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Seattle, Philadelphia, parts of New Jersey etc, offering paid subscribers in those areas "free same-day and early morning delivery on orders over $35."

The delivery service is still only available in a few US markets, but both the Times of London and Re/code have claimed that Amazon is planning to launch it internationally. The service is expected to launch in the UK sometime this year, in fact, possibly by September or this autumn.

With Amazon Fresh, Brits will be able to order fresh, frozen, and prepared foods. In addition, their parcel of groceries will be delivered to their doorstep on the same day or the next day. Fresh will therefore compete against established services in the UK (like Ocado, tesco, and Sainsbury's).

Amazon Fresh in the US offers subscribers same-day and early morning delivery of orders over $50 on more than 500,000 items, including fresh grocery and local products. Subscribers also get the benefits of both Amazon Prime. The catch is...the service costs a whopping $299 a year.

We've contacted Amazon for more information and will update when more details have been made available, but in the meantime, check out Pocket-lint's Amazon hub for related news.