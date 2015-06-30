Amazon Prime Now comes to UK: Get your deliveries within one-hour

Amazon has launched Prime Now in the UK, a service that offers deliveries within an hour to prime members on over ten thousand items in stock.

Available in London only at the moment, Prime Now deliveries can be ordered through a dedicated mobile application for iOS, Android and Amazon Fire OS devices.

The service costs £6.99 for a one-hour delivery to a supported post code. It runs seven days a week and slots can be booked from 8am to midnight. There are also two-hour same day delivery windows that can be chosen and are free to Prime members in the London area.

Amazon Prime Now initially launched in New York last Christmas with the retailer promising that it would spread to other cities "near you" soon. London is the latest to get it, although it hasn't quite spread to all areas across the capital yet.

Customers can check if they are eligible for Prime Now deliveries by checking their post code on the dedicated page on Amazon.

The service does require a Prime subscription too, which costs £79 a year but also provides unlimited one-day delivery on millions of items, unlimited access to the Prime Instant Video streaming service, unlimited cloud storage space for photos, access to the Kindle Owners' Lending Library to download books at no extra cost and other smaller benefits.