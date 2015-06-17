You could make money from Amazon deliveries soon

Amazon is reportedly preparing an app that will allow anyone to deliver its packages, for money.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is planning to make package delivery more efficient by using the general public.

The idea is that you'll be able to pick up your package from a collection point and, while there, grab any others you can drop off on your way home. So you'll be making money for a little of your time. This should work using an app called On My Way.

How far outside of your own area and how many packages you can deliver isn't clear. Presumably there will be no limit and a person could do this to earn a wage - if it pays enough.

Amazon was previously reported to be considering allowing Uber and taxi drivers to deliver its parcels for money.

Amazon is also testing out its Amazon Prime Air service which aims to deliver parcels via drones.

The Wall Street Journal suggests Amazon would use its current lockers as locations where pick-ups can occur. How Amazon will tackle issues of theft isn't clear – perhaps locker access is only gained via the app which has all your details.

Also unclear is how long packages on this service will take to deliver. Presumably if you leave it at a pick-up point and nobody delivers it you'll just have to grab it yourself. Another question this raises is, will the user have to pay the person delivering directly?

We hope to hear more on this soon.

