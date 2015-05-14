Get Game of Thrones for free as part of Amazon’s massive Fire, BlackBerry and Android app giveaway

Amazon is giving away a whole stack of apps that work on its own Fire smartphone and tablets and Android devices for free, including Telltale Games' excellent adventure based on Game of Thrones.

You only get the first episode for free, with subsequent chapters costing extra as they are released (there are currently three available of six), but considering it usually costs £3.27, it's an ideal way to hop on board.

The company often has big app giveaway events but few are quite as attractive as the latest. Until the end of play on Saturday 16 May, you can nab yourself over £75 worth of free apps, with the new Sorcery! 3, Bloons TD 5, the ad-free version of Angry Birds HD, and Five Nights at Freddy's 3 also part of the bundle.

It's not just games either, AVG Antivirus Pro Android Security is included, and that's normally £9.49. Language Coach and Photo Studio Pro are also on offer.

Amazon's apps also work on BlackBerry smartphones (with the latest version of BB OS 10). And all you have to do to download and use them on Android phones and tablets is first install the free Amazon Appstore app.

You can find the entire list of free apps available until 16 May here: