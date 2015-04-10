High dynamic range coming to Amazon Prime Instant Video on the TV you don't yet have

Amazon has confirmed that it will be offering support for high dynamic range (HDR) video on its Prime Instant Video service.

Furthermore, Amazon has said that it will be first to offer this next step in enhanced quality TV entertainment, although the "later this year" timeframe is rather dubious.

However, the service is confirmed for customers in UK, Germany and the US, so it might be that you can watch the new season of Bosch in glorious HDR.

There's one huge obstacle though: you probably don't have a TV that will support it. In fact, you probably don't have a 4K TV yet, but if you were waiting for some motivation to get you to buy one, then this might be it.

Netflix previously announced that it would be offering HDR streaming video during CES 2015, when it took to the stage at the LG press conference.

We've heard some manufacturers talking about HDR support on new 4K TVs, but once again, it looks like streaming content is very much leading the way into the future. But you'll need a new TV that supports the service, of course.

High Dynamic Range in video is like its photo counterpart. The idea is to increase contrast, improve picture quality and give a better balance between shadow detail and highlights and some have said that this step is more important than the increased resolution offered by UHD.

"4K Ultra HD was just the beginning - we're excited that Prime members will soon be able to view movies and TV shows including Amazon Originals in HDR quality," said Michael Paull, vice president of Digital Video at Amazon.