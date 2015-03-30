Amazon Home Services officially launches in US for jobs around the home

Amazon has launched a service marketplace that's a lot like TaskRabbit.

Called Amazon Home Services, the marketplace is officially described as a place to go for on-demand professional services: "In less than 60 seconds, customers can now browse, purchase and schedule hundreds of professional services from wall mounting a new TV to installing a new garbage disposal to house cleaning, directly on Amazon.com," announced Amazon.

Amazon Home Services, which is available in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and elsewhere, features pricing on pre-packaged services, reviews from customers that have made verified purchases, and a "Happiness Guarantee" that backs all purchases. The idea is that you will be able to purchase professional services just as easy as you buy physical and digital goods from Amazon.

To find the Amazon Home Services, click here. You can also go to the Amazon.com homepage, and then click on the “Amazon Home Services” link in the “Shop by Department” navigation. You can even type 'home services’ or ‘local services’ into the search bar. We looked briefly at some of the services and saw tonnes under categories like Home Improvement, Computer and Electronics, Lawn and Garden, Lessons, etc.

Amazon Home Services is like TaskRabbit, which allows users to outsource small jobs and tasks to others in their neighborhood, because it is working directly with local service providers and has over 700 different services already available.

The new marketplace originally launched last year in limited beta, but it's now expanded across the country to 41 states, including the four metropolitan areas listed above.