  Amazon Cloud Drive has new paid tiers: You can now store unlimited files for £40 a year

Amazon Cloud Drive just got a lot more enticing.

Amazon wants to remind consumers that there are many other cloud storage options available in the world beyond Dropbox and Google Drive, such as its four-year-old Amazon Cloud Drive, of course, and it going to make you take notice by suddenly offering unlimited storage.

Amazon's cloud storage service now has two new plans. You can select either one of them in order to automatically upload or back up endless amounts of photos, videos, movies, music, and other files. The idea is that both of these news plans - called Unlimited Photos Plan and Unlimited Everything Plan - will allow you to pay just one flat fee a year and have a place to keep your content safe and secure.

If you're only interested in saving photos in Amazon's cloud, you can get the Unlimited Photos Plan for $11.00 a year (or free with a Prime subscription). You'll also get 5GB of space to use on anything else. If you have a tonne of documents or other large, non-photo files to save, you can pay $59.99 (converts to £40) a year for the Unlimited Everything tier. Amazon is also offering up a 3-month free trial.

Unfortunately, apart from the free trial, there's no free option. Also, the new pricing is already live in the US, but Amazon's UK website hasn't been updated to reflect the change yet. We've contacted the company to find out when and if the UK will get these new tiers.