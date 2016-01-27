Amazon Prime Now delivers within an hour of ordering, in Liverpool

Amazon might already offered same day collection at many of its pick up points but it is now going one better. Amazon Prime Now is a new service that will deliver orders in one hour for a fee. While this started in the Manhattan area, it's now available in Liverpool in the UK.

Alternatively, Prime members can have their orders delivered in two hours for free - depending on post code. All you have to do is download the free Prime Now application for Android, iOS and Amazon's own Fire devices and not only can products be ordered and delivered swiftly, you can track the couriers in real time on the map.

Although it is only available in a few areas for now, Amazon says that it will be launching in "a city near you" soon. Right now the Liverpool one-hour delivery areas include Knotty Ash, Stoneycroft and Garston while there is a two-hour delivery wait for Birkenhead, Warrington and Wigan.

Deliveries can be made at any time between 6am and midnight and in many ways this is the online retailer's answer to Google's same-day Shopping Express service.

The price for one hour delivery is included in the £79 Amazon Prime annual membership and "tens of thousands" of products are eligible.