36 geeky wrapping papers to use on Christmas gifts this year

Part of the joy behind the gift-giving experience is finding an awesome present that's tailored to one person. But did you realise wrapping paper can further bring that present to a whole new (and geekier) level?

Surprising a person with a Christmas gift doesn't have to be all about the gift. From the moment they see the present, you can make their face light up. Just wrap the gift in a unique wrapping paper. There are tonnes of styles available.

In fact, Pocket-lint found 36 of the coolest wrapping papers you can buy online. But they're not just any type of wrapping paper. We found geeky styles perfect for cloaking gadgets and delighting tech-savvy loved ones, friends, and family. Whether you're interested in binary code or video game characters, you should be able find the exact paper you need.

And if not, you can always try Wrap.me. It lets you upload photos and create custom paper (starting at £4.99 a roll).

