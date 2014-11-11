  Amazon Prime now offers unlimited storage for your photos

Amazon Prime members rejoice, another service has been added to give you even more bang for your subscription buck: unlimited image storage.

Amazon Prime Photos allows Amazon Prime members to upload photos to the Amazon Cloud Drive where they can be stored securely. And there's no need to worry about having a twitchy shutter finger as there's no limit on the number of photos that can be stored.

From today members of Amazon Prime can automatically have their iOS, Android and Fire devices upload their photos. Every time a new snap is shot that will automatically be backed up so you never need worry about losing them. Hopefully it'll be more secure than the iCloud has proved to be of late for those with more sensitive images.

Photos can then be access from anywhere meaning watching them on the big screen, via a PS3 say, should be simple.

So to recap what you now get for your £79 Amazon Prime annual membership: access to the next day delivery service on over 7 million Amazon items, film and TV streaming on Prime Instant Video, over 600,000 books to borrow on the Lending Library and now unlimited photo storage.

Michael Pasch, director, Amazon Prime EU says: "This is the season when families are capturing thousands of photos of Christmas gatherings, special outings and opening presents. Prime Photos will give our members the opportunity to save those special memories for free. With unlimited photo storage we’re providing Prime members in the UK another great way to save time and save money."

