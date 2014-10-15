Now you can pick up your Amazon purchases on the same day and for free

Amazon has launched a same-day pick-up service in the UK as an expansion of its Pick-Up Location programme. You can now order an item in the morning and pick it up later in the day.

And what's more, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to use the service for free for a limited time. Ideal for those last minute Christmas pressies.

The service is being run in collaboration with newspaper and magazine distributor Smiths News, so will be located at more than 500 newsagents and convenience stores in its network. They will all carry "Pass my Parcel" branding to highlight the service.

You will be able to order a product as late as 11.45am and it will be ready for collection from 4pm on the same day. Amazon will notify you by email when the order is available and it will be able to be collected up to 11.59pm on the day, dependent on the store's closing time.

"This is our fastest pick-up service yet," said Christopher North, managing director of Amazon in the UK.

"We know that Prime customers love fast delivery and the convenience to pick up their order at a time and place that suits them best. This new service brings together both of those great benefits."

Amazon also offers an express morning collection service that allows customers to order items up to 7.45pm and be able to collect them first thing in the morning. Again, dependent on store opening times. This includes at some London Underground stations.