Amazon Prime Instant Video now available on Android through Amazon app

It's taken a fair while, but Amazon's movie and TV show streaming service is now available on Android. Even though a dedicated application has been available for iOS devices for years, in both Lovefilm and Amazon Prime Instant Video flavours, there has never been a similar app for Android.

Indeed, there still isn't, because Android access to the Instant Video service is through the existing Amazon retail app, which has been updated to include video streaming. The iPhone and iPad apps remain separate.

As well as watch films and shows as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, Android owners can also use the app to search and shop for "hundreds of millions" of items. And it can access multiple language and located versions of the Amazon storefront from around the world.

It offers 1-Click ordering, to speed up the checking out process, and you can use a phone's camera to scan a barcode of an item to compare prices.

The Amazon Prime Instant Video service also requires a second app to be installed. Much like the BBC Media Player, that is required to play back video through the Android iPlayer application, streamed Amazon video needs a Prime Instant Video Player also installed.

As a sweetener to those who haven't downloaded and installed it already, users also get 5GB of free photo back-up with Amazon Cloud Drive.