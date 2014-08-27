  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Amazon app news

Twitch hit by DDoS attack right after Amazon announced purchase

|
  Twitch hit by DDoS attack right after Amazon announced purchase
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Amazon announced yesterday that it bought Twitch. This has clearly rubbed some people the wrong way as the site has been hit by a denial of service attack.

Amazon announced its purchase of the gaming video streaming service for almost £600 million. Now Lizzard Squad, the same group that recently claimed to have attacked Sony's PS4 network, have hit Twitch. The DDoS attack has sent Twitch.tv offline completely.

Why would Lizzard Squad attack a service that helps gamers share videos of their button bashing efforts?

As Pocket-lint pointed out yesterday Amazon's purchase could have been a shrewd move to make money from advertising. He said: "Amazon has bought itself a massive audience of games players and therefore potential games buyers… Indeed, many of them are viewing live footage for that exact reason, to see what a game is like before they take the plunge. So slap on a 'buy here' button and Bob's your uncle."

This commercialisation of a platform that was built for gamers could be why it's now under attack. The thought of having to sit through lots of adverts or having items to buy thrown at you constantly might be too much for some.

When the DDoS attacks will stop isn't clear. It will be interesting to see how Amazon reacts to the attacks.

READ: Why on Earth does Amazon want Twitch?

PopularIn Apps
  1. It's coming home: Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  2. Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
  3. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  4. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  5. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: What you can expect this Prime Day
  1. YouTube Music vs Spotify vs Apple Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited: What's the difference?
  2. Apple is rolling out an all-new Apple Maps with its own data
  3. What is Instagram Stories and how does it work?
  4. Instagram now lets you add popular songs to your Stories
  5. DC Comics will launch its streaming service in beta this August
Comments