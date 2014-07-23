Amazon Prime Music expands by hundreds of thousands of new songs, still no hint at UK release though

Amazon Prime Music launched a little over a month ago in the States and has now had its first major update since. Amazon has announced the addition of "hundreds of thousands" of songs to the music streaming service and hundreds of new curated playlists.

The retailer offers its Spotify and Deezer-rivalling platform in the States only at present. It is an add-on to a Prime subscription, which now includes ad-free music streaming alongside Instant Video, free two-day shipping on more than 20 million items and over half a million Kindle eBooks to "borrow" as part of the Kindle Owners' Lending Library, all for a monthly fee.

Amazon Prime is also available in the UK, which offers similar benefits, including Instant Video after the full integration and rebranding of Lovefilm, but there has yet to be an announcement on when or even if Prime Music will be launched in the country.

Artists to now be included on the US Prime Music include David Guetta, Deadmau5, Linkin Park, Neil Young, Elvis and Oasis.

Playlists to have been added include "Upbeat Indie Vibes", "Electronic Beats for Work", and "Rainy Day Jazz".

"The response we’ve had to Prime Music has far exceeded our expectations and we’re excited to make Prime Music even more valuable for Prime members," said Steve Boom, VP of Digital Music for Amazon.

"Prime Music was introduced just over a month ago and we’ve already significantly expanded the Prime Music catalogue."

Prime Music is available online in the States and on Kindle Fire HD and HDX tablets, iOS and Android. There are also PC and Mac desktop applications.

