Amazon Wallet app launches in beta, ahead of Fire Phone release in US

The Amazon Fire Phone is mere days away from launching in the US, and that means Amazon is likely readying complementary services, such as a new wallet app that just released.

Called Amazon Wallet, Amazon's new app is available on both the Amazon App Store and Google Play Store as a free download. It lets you scan and store gift cards, loyalty cards, and it'll even recognise things like barcodes and QR codes. You can also use Amazon Wallet to check your gift card balance.

The new app has a dedicated website at Amazon.com/wallet. From there, you'll be able to edit payment information such as bank accounts and credit cards. And that's about it. Amazon Wallet is still in beta, so that means it's a pretty basic offering at this point. It's not yet clear if the app is limited to the US, though we've contacted Amazon to learn more.

It is hard to speculate about whether Amazon Wallet will truly take off, considering rival services from web giants like Google haven't even cracked the code yet.

Keep in mind Amazon is unique in that it already has millions of Amazon customers and their credit cards on file.