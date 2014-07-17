  Amazon is going 4K and bringing Prime Instant Video to Android

Amazon is going to bring its video streaming service, Prime Instant Video, to Android devices at last. It's also announced it will begin streaming in 4K UHD.

In an interview with Amazon Instant Video marketing director Russell Morris, PC Advisor was told that an Android app version of the video service was "imminent". Whether that means smartphones and tablets or just one initially wasn't clear.

He went on to say that Amazon is now shooting all its original content in 4K and will begin streaming at the UHD level. Morris confirmed Amazon has a special team working on 4K quality content right now with a plan to launch this year.

Amazon has already released the Extant series starring Halle Berry but is also shooting two more shows for launch in 2014 with another two due for 2015. Hopefully all shows released from now on will be in 4K judging from the claims that 2014 will see Amazon Prime Instant Video streaming in UHD.

Members of Amazon's Prime delivery service, for £80 per year, now receive a subscription to Prime Instant Video and Instant Music as well as free next day delivery. Amazon is also rumoured to be releasing a "Kindle Unlimited" subscription service for books that will hopefully be included in this package. Although early leaks show the service as a separate subscription for $10 (probably meaning £10) per month.

READ: Amazon ‘Kindle Unlimited’ will be the Spotify subscription service for books