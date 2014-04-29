  Amazon Wearable Technology store lets you browse and buy gadgets from Samsung, Jawbone, and more

Wearable technology is here to stay, if a separate store on Amazon.com is any indication.

Amazon has launched a Wearable Technology section on its website. The company described its new sub-store as "a one-stop shop where customers can easily discover the latest in wearable technology and research wearable devices including activity trackers, smart watches, wearable cameras and more". The store currently includes gadgets from Samsung, Jawbone, GoPro, Basis, and Misfit, and it'll soon add more from companies like Narrative and Bionym.

“We’re thrilled to bring our customers a store with the largest selection and great prices that helps eliminate the guesswork when deciding which wearable devices best fit their needs—whether that is tracking activity, staying connected through smart watches or capturing their next adventure with wearable cameras," said John Nemeth, director of wireless and mobile electronics at Amazon, in a statement.

Amazon's new Wearable Technology store features a Learning Center with product videos, guides, and helpful information on device compatibility, suggestions, and product comparisons. The store also features an Editor’s Corner that provides access to wearable technology news, device reviews, and more. And finally, the store lets you shop by category, compare products, and discover other little-known wearable devices.

READ: Amazon's Dash wand lets you scan and shop from home

With the new store, Amazon is likely hoping to become your go-to platform for shopping the latest launches in wearable technology. To celebrate the store's launch, for instance, Amazon is offering an exclusive pre-order deal on the $80 Misfit Bloom necklace that works with the Misfit Shine fitness tracker. You can learn more about Misfit and other wearable technology on Amazon by visiting Amazon.com/WearableTechnology.

"Customers will find the same shopping tools they’ve come to know and love from Amazon, including fast and free shipping, Free Two-Day shipping with Amazon Prime, editorial reviews, personalized product recommendations, customer reviews and best sellers," Amazon added.