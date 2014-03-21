Amazon giving away apps worth £40 to Kindle Fire and Android owners, includes Swype and Runtastic

Once again Amazon has decided to be generous with its apps. This time a £40 bundle is available to download for free today and tomorrow, 21-22 March.

Amazon gave away a £15 bundle of apps in October that included Star Wars and Angry Birds. This time it's generosity has grown to the £40 mark.

READ: Amazon giving away £15 bundle of apps for free, includes Angry Birds Star Wars

The app bundle is varied in the type of freebies being given away. It includes games like Worms 2, EA Monopoly and Fruit Ninja: Puss in Boots. For fitness tracking there's the comprehensive Runtastic Pro GPS Running, Walking and Fitness Tracker. Tools aren't in short supply either with Autodesk SketchBook Pro, Swype Keyboard, mSecure Password Manager, and Polaris Office which is usually £8 to download.

Other apps include: Dr Panda Airport, PrintHand Mobile Print Premium, SketchBook Pro and Ski Safari: Adventure Time.

The bundle is available to download for free now from Amazon tablets, Android devices, Macs and PCs via the Amazon Appstore. For Android users: you'll need to download the Amazon App Store APK from the website on your mobile, then disable security to install it. You can turn security back on after the install is finished.