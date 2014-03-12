  Amazon music streaming service and TV set-top box rumoured once again

Amazon working on a music streaming service and TV set-top box aren't new rumours. But the fact they're re-appearing suggests they could be accurate ones.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Amazon is hoping to offer a music streaming service as part of Amazon Prime. After membership prices went up recently in the UK to include Lovefilm video, Amazon may be trying to offer even more for the user's buck.

Unlike other streaming services Amazon, apparently, plans to offer MP3s for users to download from its store for a limited period of time. That's why, according to Billboard, Amazon is in talks with music labels for older titles for smaller, capped payments based on the number of plays.

The Amazon TV set-top box is another recurring rumour. This time GigaOm claims the box will be pre-loaded with Netflix and Hulu Plus (in the US) as well as Prime Instant Video. Amazon has also appeared on the Dial Protocol list of companies that are able to use apps to control their streams.

It's all rumour right now but it sounds like Amazon has the competition in its sites.

