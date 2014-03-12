  1. Home
Amazon music streaming service and TV set-top box rumoured once again

|
Amazon working on a music streaming service and TV set-top box aren't new rumours. But the fact they're re-appearing suggests they could be accurate ones.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Amazon is hoping to offer a music streaming service as part of Amazon Prime. After membership prices went up recently in the UK to include Lovefilm video, Amazon may be trying to offer even more for the user's buck.

READ: Amazon set-top box reportedly delayed until 2014

Unlike other streaming services Amazon, apparently, plans to offer MP3s for users to download from its store for a limited period of time. That's why, according to Billboard, Amazon is in talks with music labels for older titles for smaller, capped payments based on the number of plays.

READ: Amazon said to be launching music streaming service through Prime

The Amazon TV set-top box is another recurring rumour. This time GigaOm claims the box will be pre-loaded with Netflix and Hulu Plus (in the US) as well as Prime Instant Video. Amazon has also appeared on the Dial Protocol list of companies that are able to use apps to control their streams.

It's all rumour right now but it sounds like Amazon has the competition in its sites.

READ: Amazon Prime Instant Video vs Lovefilm Instant: What's the difference?

