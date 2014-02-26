Amazon Prime now £79 a year, includes Instant Video, discounted Kindle Fires to tempt you

Amazon has raised the price of its Amazon Prime service to £79, from the £49 that it was previously, effective today.

After a 30-day free trial, new customers to the service will have to pay the higher price, but there are added services included in the cost.

As well as the free one-day delivery that Amazon Prime is known for, you now get Amazon Prime Instant Video. This comes as a rebranding of Lovefilm (owned by Amazon), into a new all-or-nothing offering.

Current Amazon Prime members now have the benefit of access to the library of 15,000 movies and TV programmes, but will face the £30 higher annual price when they come to renew their subscription.

Current Lovefilm subscribers will see a rebranding of their video service, but are otherwise not too widely affected.

There is good news, however. Amazon is looking to celebrate the changes by offering discounts on its Kindle Fire range of tablets - which give you access to the Amazon Prime Instant Video service among other features.

From now until 4 March, you can get 20 per cent off a range of tablets: the Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 is down to £263.20, the Kindle Fire HDX is £159.20, the Kindle Fire 8.9 is £127.20 and the Kindle Fire HD is £95.20.

Those who purchase the tablets will get a 30-day trial of the video service, but if you're looking to get a Kindle Fire tablet for a bargain price, now's the time.

