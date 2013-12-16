  Amazon to shoot all 2014 original shows in 4K UHD for Lovefilm

Amazon Studios plans to shoot all its original shows made next year in 4K UHD resolution for Lovefilm and Prime Instant.

That means all Amazon’s original series, including comedies and dramas, will be shot at 3840 x 2160 resolution - four times that of HD.

At a time when it’s an understatement to say 4K content is rare, this is exciting news. But when Lovefilm actually starts sending out that level of quality is another matter. While Amazon has been testing 4K streaming it hasn’t mentioned if we’ll see shows transmitted in UHD in 2014.

Roy Price, director of Amazon Studios, said: "All of the pilots and series we produce next year will be shot in 4K. That includes our first ever drama series that we will green light next year. We think customers are going to love watching these series in the highest resolution ever available to consumers and we can’t wait to deliver it."

Amazon will launch five new comedy and drama pilots in 2014 and viewers will be invited to watch and provide feedback to determine which pilots get made as a series exclusive to view on Prime Instant Video and Amazon’s Lovefilm in the UK.

The pilots include The After, from X-Files creator Chris Carter; Bosch, not about drills but a Michael Connelly series based on the Harry Bosch book series; Mozart in the Jungle from Academy Award nominee Roman Coppola; The Rebels; and Transparent.

We've contacted Lovefilm to ask when streaming of this high-quality content will begin and will update this article when we get a reply.