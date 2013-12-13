  PSN storefront opens up shop on Amazon UK

Amazon UK now has an official PlayStation storefront where you can buy PS Plus subscriptions, game download codes, season passes and select DLCs for PS3, PS4 and PS Vita.

This could be the beginning of the end for solid state games being sold in shops, just as Blockbuster shuts down in the UK. Being able to browse easily on Amazon then buy codes for direct downloads on to your console is the dream of every bedroom-dwelling gaming addict.

Digital games that can be bought directly include Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, The Unfinished Swan, Tokyo Jungle, Hotline Miami and Journey.

Unlike the US version of the PSN store launch on Amazon, this time you won’t get savings on certain titles. The US site offered $5 PSN credit on select titles.

But Amazon UK is allowing users to purchase special top-up cards for adding funds directly to their PlayStation accounts.