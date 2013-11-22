  Amazon Coins now available for Kindle Fire owners in the UK

Amazon Coins, which can be used for apps and in-app buying, are available on Kindle Fire tablets for the first time in the UK today.

These Coins will be useful as it makes in-app buying and app buying easier. It also makes it easier for developers to monetise their apps. Why does that matter to Kindle Fire users? By buying coins in bulk you can make savings of up to 10 per cent.

Also every new Kindle Fire owner in the UK will find £4 worth of Coins in their Amazon account. If you’re a Kindle Fire owner the Coins make sense as you’re probably going to be spending money on and in apps anyway so you might as well pay up front and get 10 per cent back. Although we can imagine spending "fake" money might feel a little too easy.

Amazon Coins are a good option for parents who want to allow their children access to apps and in-app purchases while limiting the amount that can be spent.

Mike George, vice-president of apps and games at Amazon, said: “We will continue to add more ways to earn and spend Coins on a wider range of content and activities.”

Traditional payment methods are still available to user who don’t want to use Amazon Coins.