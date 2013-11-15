Lovefilm Instant app arrives on iPhone and iPod touch at last

If you're a Lovefilm user and own an iPhone or iPod touch, you might have been frustrated that you couldn't use it to stream content. But from today your iDevice will be able to handle all your movie and TV needs as the app is released on those platforms.

Lovefilm Instant, which is already available on iPad, is bringing its many feature to the iPhone and iPod touch. They include Watchlist, IMDb integration and AirPlay compatibility. But what does that mean for your iPhone or iPod touch?

The app means you can find films and TV shows to watch while out and about and add them to your Watchlist to enjoy on the big screen when you get home. The option to watch it right there and then is also available, of course. If you do start to watch it on your iPhone or iPod touch, say on the train, it can be seamlessly continued on the TV when you get home.

The AirPlay feature means movies and TV shows can be streamed wirelessly to the big screen using Apple TV. This is ideal if you have no other means of accessing the service in the lounge or bedroom.

Simon Morris, chief marketing officer at Lovefilm, said: "Launching the state of the art Lovefilm Instant application on the iPhone and iPod touch is very exciting for us and great news for our members. Not only does it make our market-leading catalogue of film and TV series more portable and accessible than ever before, but with AirPlay support viewers can also benefit from the big screen experience."

The Lovefilm Instant app is available free from the App Store on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.