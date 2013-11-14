Amazon 'Create Your Own' accessory service using photos launches for Kindle line

Amazon has just introduced a personalised Kindle accessories section, where customers can upload their own photos or choose from stock designs, from which to create a unique skin or cover for their Kindle-branded device.

Available on Amazon.com, the customisation service - called Kindle Create Your Own - offers a range of covers and skins for the entire Kindle line, and they each cost the same as a standard cover. Specifically, it looks like a custom polyurethane case for the Kindle Fire HD and costs $44.99 (£28), while a custom skin for the Kindle Paperweight costs $16.99.

You can design your own "Amazon Origami" cover by uploading photos from your computer, choosing from a variety of exclusive Amazon designs, or selecting from a library of stock images. Amazon's stock images include logos, designs and patterns, as well as popular graphics for things like Peanuts, National Geographic, Breaking Bad, Star Trek, etc.

Amazon’s Origami covers also include a stand for both portrait and landscape positions. It attaches magnetically to the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Fire HDX. The covers, skins and stand are also available for previous generations of Kindle e-readers and tablets.

READ: Amazon Kindle Fire HDX review

So, how does the customisation process work? There are only five steps. Start by clicking the "Customise Now" button under a cover or skin, then choose the layout for your custom accessory, and pick or upload an image. From there, click the "Use this Design" button to save changes. When finished, click "Add to Cart". Voila! A personalised Kindle accessory just for you.

We've contacted Amazon UK to see if the Kindle Create Your Own service is available for Brits, and we'll update when more information becomes available.