  Amazon adds Sunday delivery for customers in the US and UK, starting in select cities

Amazon will begin delivering packages on Sunday for customers, making for everyday delivery from the online retailer. The company is working with the US Postal Service to deliver packages on the extra day, first starting in Los Angeles and New York with plans for more cities down the line.

The extra day of shipping is available for all customers at a cost, but free for Prime customers. This means they will be able to order a product on Friday and receive it by Sunday night. In the US, a Prime subscription costs $79 a year, bringing an Amazon user unlimited, free two-day shipping on almost all products, now with Sunday shipping in select cities.

Amazon says it will expand Sunday shipping to a larger mix of the US in 2014, to include Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, Phoenix and more. The Wall Street Journal reports that in the UK Londoners will be able to have Sunday deliveries, with Amazon's own vehicles delivering packages, from "later this month". Amazon hasn't officially confirmed this service in the UK.

“We’re excited that now every day is an Amazon delivery day and we know our Prime members, who voraciously shop on Amazon, will love the additional convenience they will experience as part of this new service,” said Dave Clark, Amazon’s VP of worldwide operations and customer service.

Amazon Prime has proved a worthwhile venture for the company, as it soared past 10 million users in March of this year. Amazon does just about anything to push the service, integrating/advertising Prime heavily across its pages, and offering a free trial, discounts for students, and now an added Sunday delivery feature.