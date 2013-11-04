Amazon's first original series to premiere this month - but episodes won't debut all at once

Amazon has just announced that Alpha House and Betas, its first original TV shows, will debut on 15 November and 22 November, respectively, but you won't be able to watch all the episodes at once.

Amazon Studios - an Amazon.com division that develops comics, movies and television shows from online submissions and crowd-sourced feedback - has decided to make the first three episodes of each series available free of charge to all Amazon customers.

To watch the intial three episodes for either show, just access the Amazon Instant Video app on Kindle Fire, iPad, iPhone, Roku, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U or any other connected device. Amazon Instant Video is also availble online at www.amazon.com/AIV.

If you want to watch the rest of the season for either show, you'll need to become a paid Amazon Prime subscriber. One episode of each show will debut weekly, exclusively on Prime Instant Video. Customers who are not already Prime members can register for a trial at www.amazon.com/prime.

Under this type of model, Amazon is side-stepping the binge-watching approach that Netflix favours, and is instead mimicking the model currently enforced by most cable companies in the US. That is, you subscribe to watch weekly episodes.

“We will release three episodes upfront for all customers so they can try out the shows and get to know the characters. Then we will release new episodes via Prime Instant Video week by week so that customers can chat about the shows and build up anticipation," Amazon said in a press release.

Amazon hopes to drum up viewer numbers, as well as anticipation, and it likely wants to hook viewers into subscribing to Amazon Prime. The company admitted however that it is open to other ideas: "We’re constantly experimenting and trying new things - and we’re eager to hear customers’ feedback on this model.”

As for the original series themselves, check out the official trailers below.