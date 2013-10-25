Amazon giving away £15 bundle of apps for free, includes Angry Birds Star Wars

Amazon is giving away six apps for free for its Kindle Fire tablet devices. Available for today only, 25 October, the combined total cost of the apps would be over £15 if bought.

Included in the deal are Angry Birds Star Wars Premium HD, Toca Builders, much-loved puzzle game The Room, Diner Dash Deluxe, Fishdom Premium and Splashtop Whiteboard, with the last usually costing £6.16 on its own.

The five games offer something for all ages, with Toca Builders being ideal for younger kids and Angry Birds Star Wars for the whole family.

Splashtop Whiteboard is an app specifically designed for teachers, turning a Kindle Fire device into an interactive whiteboard. Teachers can also take over a classroom computer and control the applications remotely.

All apps are downloadable from the Amazon Appstore or directly on a Kindle Fire or Fire HD tablet. The bundle is part of the Amazon Free App of the Day initiative.

Update: It seems the apps have been changed to "Kindle Tablet Editions" so are not available for Android devices as we previously wrote. While they were available for both Kindle Fire tablets and Android devices with the Amazon Appstore app installed when full price, they no longer offered compatibility with the latter.