  Candy Crush Saga coming to Amazon Kindle Fire tablets this week

King is releasing its most successful games app for Amazon Kindle Fire tablets devices. That includes the Kindle Fire, Kindle Fire HD (both generations) and the new Kindle Fire HDX.

Selected territories will be able to download the game for free today, with the rest of the global rollout - including the UK - hitting Amazon Appstores on Thursday 17 October.

Already available to play on iOS, Android and Facebook, it is claimed that the game attracts over 53 million players daily. And because of the structure of the free-to-play title, you can continue your progress on any device as long as you sync them through your Facebook account.

There is a warning though: the mix and match three gameplay is simple but fiendishly addictive.

Like with the other versions, the Kindle Fire edition comes with in-app purchases, either in the shape of power-ups, boosts and extra lives, or to unlock new packs of levels. All of these can be earned for free by enlisting the help of Facebook friends, but its not already one of the top grossing applications for nothing.

"We've had such positive feedback from players regarding King's first Kindle Fire title, Bubble Witch Saga, that we now feel the time is right to bring Candy Crush Saga to Kindle Fire fans," said Tommy Palm, games guru at King.

"The Kindle Fire is a great device with which to enjoy the Candy Crush Saga gameplay and, with levels regularly added by the King team, we hope to keep Kindle Fire owners entertained every day."