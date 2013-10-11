  1. Home
Amazon wants YouTube producers to add their videos to Instant Video?

Amazon offers video content from both Netflix and Hulu, but now it's looking at offering video clips from YouTube.

Adage reported that Amazon has approached YouTube networks with a distribution proposal, in which YouTube's video clips would appear on Amazon's Instant Video service. The report, which cited unnamed people with knowledge of the discussions, claimed Amazon's pitch is an attempt to expand viewership.

The pitch included opening up a pay-per-video revenue stream, as well. This means YouTube channel producers could charge for their video clips, and they'd get "branded pages" on Amazon for promoting their own videos. Nothing has been set in stone, though.

Read: Amazon's set-top box to launch this holiday season

In relation to this new strategy, Amazon is also approaching online video networks and media companies about running their videos on product search pages. They'd get a portion of advertising revenue based on video views in exchange.

If Amazon were to step up its game in the online video space, it would be able to position itself more appropriately against paid and non-paid services such as Netflix, iTunes and even YouTube.

That said, all talks are apparently on pause until 2014. It's not immediately clear as to why. We've of course contacted Amazon for a comment on the matter, and we'll update when more information becomes available.

