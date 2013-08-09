  Amazon Android game console reportedly in the works, could release by November

Another day, another product rumour coming from unnamed sources. This time around, Game Informer has some anonymous sources who claim Amazon is developing an Android-based console that will release by Black Friday (29 November).

Citing those "who have knowledge of the in-development hardware", the report specifically said the Amazon console would include a controller and work with Amazon's library of Android apps.

Another website, called GamesBeat, also claimed on Friday that it had "heard rumblings" of an Amazon console and said unnamed developer also witnessed Amazon show off the system recently. That said, a couple of sources had previously told GamesBeats that they weren't sure if the console was a serious product from Amazon.

The uncertainty likely comes from the fact that there are many similar products on the market, such as Ouya, which have had a less than auspicious start. Alongside receiving mixed reviews, Ouya had to apologise to Kickstarter backers over their weekend who had still to get their hands on pre-ordered consoles despite wide availability in retail stores.

Amazon wouldn't be the first company to try to capture the initial buzz surrounding Ouya, though. Even Google allegedly developed an Android game console in June after spending some time observing Ouya and other consoles like Mad Catz M.O.J.O. and BluStacks GamePop

Going back to Amazon, it's really anybody's guess as to whether the company is looking at releasing a game console in November. After all, it's been rumoured to be working on a smartphone for years now, with the latest report having claimed it will include a glasses-free 3D screen.