  Amazon UK will let you track Prime parcels on map - within 15 minutes of delivery

UK courier DPD and service carrier Interlink Express jointly introduced on Friday a new delivery service, called Follow My Parcel, which provides real-time, live-tracking of parcels and a 15-minute delivery slot window.

Starting 5 August, Amazon UK, fashion retailer ASOS and other major online retailers will let customers track their next-day parcels on a map within 15 minutes of delivery. Amazon UK Prime members will also have access to the feature.

DPD previously alerted customers through SMS and provided a broad one-hour delivery slot. The courier will continue to send SMS alerts, but it will now provide a link to a delivery map. The customer can then watch a delivery driver's progress on the map via desktop or mobile devices and check an accurate delivery countdown.

In other words, customers will know exactly when to expect their parcel. The future of next-day delivery is upon us. Now go shop.