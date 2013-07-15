  IMDb for mobile now lets US users buy cinema tickets within app via Fandango

The Internet Movie Database - the hub for all-things film and television related - updated IMDb for iOS and Android on Monday, introducing the ability to purchase cinema tickets within the apps for US-based users.

IMDb announced that iPhone, iPad and Android users could now buy tickets while on the go - thanks to Fandango ticket service integration. Moreover, iOS users can load their purchased cinema tickets in Passbook. IMDb also revealed that mobile users could buy movies and TV shows on DVD or Blu-ray with a new "Search via Amazon Mobile" feature that works with the Amazon Mobile app.

The ticket-purchasing feature is "currently US-only" - so expect support for more countries in the future. On top of these new procuring capabilities, iOS and Android users can now access more celebrity bios and tap the "Coming Soon" bar above movie titles to add release dates to calendars.

iPhone users received some bonus tweaks, as well. The app updated movie and celebrity pages to include one-tap access to vertically scrolling full cast/full filmography. The app also enhanced Watchlist flag functionality. Specifically, users can tap the Watchlist flag, which is now available everywhere, to add movies and shows to their Watchlist.

The new IMDb for iOS app and IMDb for Android app are now live on their respective app stores. IMDb also said today's iOS update to version 3.3 will be the last to support iOS 5, as future updates will require iOS 6 and above.