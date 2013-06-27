  Amazon AutoRip comes to the UK, get free MP3 versions when you buy CDs or vinyl

Amazon has launched its AutoRip service in the UK. When you buy AutoRip-tagged CDs or even vinyl records you will receive the MP3 versions of all tracks for free. What's more, the same will apply to any AutoRip-enabled CD or record purchased at any time since Amazon's online retail store opened, in 1999.

Launched in the US at the beginning of the year, Amazon AutoRip stores 256kbps versions of each song in your Amazon Cloud Player library so you can stream them through the Web, Kindle Fire tablets, iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and Android devices. You can also download them through the Web Cloud Player so you can import them to iTunes and other music players too.

AutoRip tunes are stored in the Cloud Player for free, in that they don't use up any of your Cloud Player storage limits.

More than 350,000 albums are available for AutoRip, and every major record label is signed up for the scheme. More titles will be added all the time and Amazon.co.uk has revealed that its biggest-selling top 10 albums of all time are already AutoRip-enabled. These include Adele's 21 and 19 - the top two best-selling albums on Amazon.co.uk - Back to Black by Amy Winehouse, Progress by Take That and, yes you lucky people, I Dreamed a Dream by Susan Boyle.

For more information on AutoRip visit amazon.co.uk/autorip.