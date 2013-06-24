  Amazon's MP3 store in UK now optimised for iPhone and iPod touch

Amazon optimised its MP3 store in the UK for Apple's iPhone and iPod touch on Monday, so iOS customers can now buy music from the Safari browser and store purchases in their Cloud Player accounts to share between devices.

The move includes Amazon's catalogue of 25 million songs and over 2 million albums, and it marks the first time UK customers could stream or download Amazon's MP3 content from the Safari browser on iPods and iPhones.

The Amazon MP3 mobile website for iPhone and iPod touch is specifically HTML5-optimised. Customers on iOS will have access to Amazon features like personalised recommendations, best-seller lists, Amazon customer ratings and Cloud Player functionality.

Amazon's Cloud Player app offers immediate availability and playback of purchased content. It's a service that automatically provides Amazon customers with storage space and digital copies of their music, and customers can access their Cloud Player accounts on iPhones, iPads, iPods, Kindle Fire, Android devices or any web browser.

Amazon has made its MP3 store available to iOS users in the UK over the weekend - but accessibility arrives five months after the US first received it. Amazon unleashed a US version of its store specifically optimised for iPhone and iPod touch's mobile web browser in January, enabling Apple customers to discover and purchase music easier via mobile.