  Amazon introduces social Birthday Gift cards, lets Facebook friends contribute money

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it has launched social Birthday Gift cards for Facebook friends.

The unique aspect to Amazon's digital gift cards on Facebook, aside from the ability to attach messages, is that any of the recipient’s Facebook friends can make individual contributions. In other words, buy a birthday gift card for mom, and then send invitations to siblings, grandparents, friends, etc, so they can add their own money to the gift card. One card. Lots of money.

A single friend can start the card by adding a $1, $5, $10 or $25 to a birthday message, which won’t appear on the recipient’s Timeline until the actual birthday date comes around. Then, if others have also contributed, the many individual birthday messages will appear on the Timeline with a link to claim the gift card.

Read: Facebook Gifts: Say happy birthday with an actual physical present

It's a pretty straightforward set-up. The notable aspect is that Amazon is giving both birthday givers and receivers on Facebook the chance to spend their hard-earned cash on Amazon.com. In addition, Facebook friends now have the ability to chip-in and get one, big Amazon gift card together instead of feeling like cheapos for buying individual, inexpensive birthday items from Facebook's Gifts store.

Facebook unveiled its Gifts store in 2012, with more than 100 places to shop from at launch, including cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery, stuffed animals from Gund and digital gift cards from Starbucks.