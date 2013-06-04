  Amazon-Viacom deal adds Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon shows to Prime Instant Video

Amazon's Prime Instant Video service now features thousands of episodes from Viacom's Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.

Amazon announced the multi-year licensing agreement with Viacom on Tuesday and said the content would bulk its Prime Instant Video subscription service that currently offers more than 41,000 movies and TV episodes for Prime members.

Prime members will now have unlimited access to shows such as Tosh.0, Dora the Explorer, Go, Diego, Go, Blue’s Clues, The Backyardigans, Bubble Guppies, Team Umizoomi, Victorious, Awkward, SpongeBob Square Pants, Fairly Odd Parents, Fresh Beat Band, etc.

Prime Instant Video is the only paid streaming service with rights to many Viacom shows like Nick Jr.'s Dora and The Backyardigans. Netflix, a US-based provider of on-demand internet streaming media, announced in April that it wouldn't renew its similar deal with Viacom, and many children's shows disappeared in May after Netflix added more content from Disney.

"This deal includes a collection of TV shows that customers won’t find on any other digital video subscription service," said Amazon in a press release. "Lovefilm customers in the UK and Germany will get some of the same great shows later this summer."

Read: Amazon reportedly working on an Apple TV competitor for your living room

Select children's shows - which are one of the most watched TV genres on Prime Instant Video - from Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. will also be specifically available in Amazon's Kindle FreeTime Unlimited that features parental controls.

Prime Instant Video is available to stream on Kindle Fire, Kindle Fire HD, iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Roku, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii and Wii U, among other connected TVs and devices.

Amazon, as previously announced, will also add PBS's Downton Abbey and CBS's Under the Dome to Prime Instant Video in June.