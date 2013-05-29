  Lovefilm and Amazon Studios reveal the five streaming pilots to be made into series, may come as shock

The Amazon Studios pilots project has ended, with five of the pilot episodes available to stream during the process being made into full series for both Amazon Instant Video in the US and Lovefilm Instant in the UK.

However, one of the early tips has failed to make the cut. There were 14 original pilots made by Amazon Studios, with the TV spin-off from the movie Zombieland among them, but that is not to be made into an Amazon Originals series. Instead, comedies Alpha House and Betas, and kids' TV shows Annebots, Creative Galaxy and Tumbleaf all got the nod.

Those chosen were done so by Amazon through gauging customer feedback on the retailer's site and on the streaming services for other platforms. The five series will be available on Amazon Instant Video and Lovefilm in 2014.

"We are thrilled at the enthusiastic customer response to our first original pilots," said Roy Price, director of Amazon Studios.

"We built Amazon Studios so that customers could help decide which stories would make the very best movies and TV shows. It's exciting to see the process in motion, doing exactly what we set out to do. The success of this first set of pilots has given us the push to try this approach with even more shows - this is just the beginning."

Amazon Originals are the retailer's answer to the different series being made by Netflix, including the return of Arrested Development, which arrived on the rival platform on Sunday 26 May.